Two men held for shooting at milk distributor in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Two men have been arrested for shooting at a milk distributor in the Para area of Lucknow about a month ago. The accused duo -- both with no prior criminal record -- had opened fire at the milk distributor and decamped with ₹40,000 in cash on October 13. While the victim survived the attack with critical injuries, he is still under treatment at a hospital.

Sharing further information, inspector Dhadhibal Tiwari, Para police station, said, “The two accused have been identified as 28-year-old Deepak Singh, a vegetable vendor, and 20-year-old Amar Valmiki, a small-time grocery shop owner. They planned the attack along with milk distributor Kuldeep Mishra at the behest of two other men -- Ranjit and Harun, who have a criminal background.”

Accused Deepak has told the police that they stole ₹40,000 cash from the victim. Out of the total amount, Deepak and Amar paid ₹20,000 to masterminds Ranjit and Harun. So far, police have recovered ₹10,000 from the accused. The remaining amount will be recovered from Ranjit and Harun, who are already in jail in connection with a separate case. They are lodged at the Gomtinagar police station of Lucknow with five other accomplices.

