Two minor children found dead on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Agra Unidentified bodies of the two minor children were found along the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Tuesday morning. The bodies appeared to be that of two brothers and both might have been killed elsewhere and their bodies thrown on the expressway, the police said.

According to police, one of the bodies was found hanging from barbed wires alongside the expressway. Bodies were traced by villagers coming to the expressway and police was informed.

“The body of one of the boys, around 8-10 years old wearing vest and pant, was found near the 74th milestone on Yamuna Expressway under Naujheel police station limits of Mathura district. The other body, aged 10-12, was found near the 79th milestone under Sureer police station of the district. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to know the exact reason of the deaths,” said Sirish Chand, superintendent of police (SP), Rural, Mathura.

“Both bodies are yet to be identified and their photos have been circulated in nearby areas, besides investigation has begun into the case,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover, who also reached the spot said, “Besides postmortem, DNA samples of both the bodies are also being taken to help in identification of the bodies.”