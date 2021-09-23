Two minors among three arrested for raping girl in Chhattisgarh

Four people, including two minors, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district on Sunday when she was returning home from a religious event in a nearby village, police said.

Balrampur Police superintendent Ram Krishna Sahu said the matter was reported to the local police station a day later and they booked the accused and launched a hunt to arrest them. Sahu added the four sexually assaulted the girl after finding her walking alone back to her village.

“The girl informed her family members on Monday about the sexual assault and then the complaint was filed with the police,” said Sahu. He added they on Tuesday arrested three of the accused, including two minors. Sahu said the remaining accused is on the run in the nearby jungles. He added the three accused were sent in judicial custody on Tuesday evening and that teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding one.