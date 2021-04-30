Two minors apprehended for setting car on fire in Yerawada

PUNE Two minors have been apprehended by the Pune police for setting a woman’s car on fire in the early hours of Thursday.

The boys were apprehended and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 38-year-old woman, who lives in the same locality as the minors.

Her car was parked in an open ground located in Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Yerawada, according to her complaint. The car was set ablaze at around 3:45am on Thursday morning, the police said.

The burnt car was a Swift Dzire and the damage caused was estimated to be around ₹3 lakh by the police.

“The boys are teenagers who are known to be drug users who create ruckus in the area. Sometimes they fight among themselves and brawl. The complainant had told a local social worker to counsel them,” said sub -inspector Ravindrakumar Vanrangule of Yerawada police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance intending to cause property damage upwards of one hundred rupees); and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Yerawada police station.

