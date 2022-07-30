Two minors killed in wall collapse in Aligarh district

Two minor children died while four others were injured after a recently constructed wall collapsed in village Hussainpur Shahzadpur in Aligarh district on Friday evening. The two dead were amongst half a dozen children who were playing near the wall while returning home from school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A tragic accident occurred on Friday evening when these six children were playing alongside a recently constructed wall in the village. These children were in the age group of 8-12 years and were injured as the wall, weakened because of continuous rains, fell on these children,” stated Palash Bansal, the superintendent of police (Rural), Aligarh.

The police from Dado police station led by in-charge Ravi Chandrawal rushed to the village on getting information about the incident. The debris was removed, and children were rushed for treatment. While one died on spot the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital.

Those killed have been identified as Abhishek alias Kalu (12) and Abhishek (10).

SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani also reached the mortuary to condole the death of the children and assured the aggrieved family of all help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}