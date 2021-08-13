Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two more held in constable recruitment paper leak case in Kaithal
others

Two more held in constable recruitment paper leak case in Kaithal

The Kaithal police have arrested two more persons involved in Haryana Police constable recruitment paper leak, taking the number of accused arrested in the case to 16
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:56 AM IST
As per probe, the main accused had allegedly purchased the answer keys at 1 crore from unknown sources and sold it to the aspirants with the help of owner of a coaching centre at 12-18 lakh per candidate. (iStock)

The Kaithal police have arrested two more persons involved in Haryana Police constable recruitment paper leak, taking the number of accused arrested in the case to 16.

As per Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh, the arrested accused are Ankit Kumar (21) and Vikash Kumar (24), residents of Dhamtan Sahib in Jind.

Police did not disclose how they are involved in the case.

Police have recovered two mobile phones allegedly used to circulate answer keys from their possession. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

As per probe, Narender had allegedly purchased the answer keys at 1 crore from unknown sources and sold it to the aspirants with the help of owner of a coaching centre (Ramesh) at 12-18 lakh per candidate.

Police have so far arrested 16 people in the case, including four candidates and three relatives of candidates.

The written exam for the recruitment of 5,500 male constables was scheduled on July 7 and 8 but the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) cancelled the exam on August 7, hours after reports of answer key leak.

Police have still not reached any conclusion as to from where Narender got the answer keys and whether any officials from the HSSC are involved.

