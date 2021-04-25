Two more oxygen tankers arrive in Ramnagar near Varanasi

Two more oxygen tankers reached an oxygen plant by road in the Ramnagar industrial area in Chandauli district adjoining Varanasi in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

These two tankers came from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The Varanasi police created a 275-kilometre green corridor and escorted them to the oxygen plant. One tanker was escorted from Dehri-on-Sone and the other from Gaya, both in Bihar.

Each oxygen tanker contained around 14,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

Varanasi commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the two oxygen tankers started their journey from Jamshedpur on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, police teams will escort all the oxygen tankers that would arrive in Varanasi in the next few days.

Earlier, an oxygen tanker arrived in Varanasi by road on Friday and another tanker reached the city by the Oxygen Express train early Saturday. Both the tankers came from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

Varanasi had faced a medical oxygen crisis on Thursday. However, the oxygen supply situation to the hospitals here almost became normal since Friday following the arrival of tankers. In Varanasi, 43 hospitals are treating Covid-19 patients.

There are around two dozen distributors of oxygen cylinders in the city at present. But they are running short of empty cylinders. People in home isolation needing oxygen are getting refilled oxygen cylinders from oxygen plants in the Chandauli area adjoining Varanasi.