Two open fire on homemaker in Bhiwandi

Narpoli police have booked two people for firing two rounds on a 38-year-old homemaker in Kalher village, Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The woman suffered bullet injuries on her head and is receiving treatment at a private hospital. Police are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

According to police, the victim Jayshree Dhede is a resident of Jai Durga Society in Kalher. Her husband Shivram Dhede is in the transport business and had left the house early for work. They live with their son, 17, on the ground floor of the building.

Yogesh Chavan, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Bhiwandi, said, “The incident took place on Tuesday at 9.30am. Shivram left for work while their son went out to meet his friends. Two persons entered the victim’s house and got into an argument with Dhede. Her son came home on hearing raised voices, but the two accused fired two rounds at Dhede and escaped. One of the bullets hit her head. She is undergoing treatment at SS Hospital in Bhiwandi,” said a police officer.

Chavan said that the motive behind the attack is not yet established. “The two accused fled from the building after the firing. We came to know that they are not locals and stayed at a lodge in the area,” he said.

Narpoli police have registered a case of attempt murder and use of firearms. “Police are further investigating to establish if the attack is over any local body election issue or something else. The crime branch has also started a parallel investigation in the matter,” said a police officer.