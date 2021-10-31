Two parking staff arrested for beating up man in Noida Sector 18 market

Two employees of a parking lot at Noida’s Sector 18 market were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly beating up a 30-year-old man over some parking issue.

The suspects were identified as Lokendra, 25, a native of Tappal, and Jatin, 26, from Bulandshahr. The two staff worked under a contractor in the parking lot, police said.

The victim, Chandan Kumar, is a resident of Mahagun Manor in Noida’s Sector 50.

Munish Chauhan, SHO of Sector 20 police station, said that Kumar had parked his car in the Sector 18 parking lot at 4pm. “He went for shopping and when he returned after sometime, he found that the parking staff used a wheel clamp lock on his car. This led to an argument and the two staff allegedly slapped him,” he said.

Local people rushed to the spot and rescued the man, police said, adding that a video clip of the incident was also circulated on social media.

SK Jain, president of Noida Sector 18 market association, said that the market is getting a number of shoppers due to the festival season. “Such unpleasant incidents will deter people from coming to the market, and we will not tolerate this. We have talked to the police officials and demanded action in this matter,” he said.

Arun Malik, Sector 18 police post in-charge, said that a non-cognisable report was registered against the two suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC. “The two suspects have been arrested. We have improved security in the market,” he said.