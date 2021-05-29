Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two sacrilege cases reported in Moga, Bathinda
others

Two sacrilege cases reported in Moga, Bathinda

Police arrest a Moga resident for the crime; unidentified persons booked in Bathinda under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code
By HT Correspondent, Moga/bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Police have arrested a Moga resident. (File)

Two cases of sacrilege of sacred religious texts were reported from Moga and Bathinda districts, police said on Friday.

In the first case, the Moga police arrested Ram Singh of Jhanduke village, Mansa, for allegedly committing sacrilege of Sikh holy text Sri Gutka Sahib at Sukhanand village in the district. Based on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh of Sahoke village, the cops registered a case against the accused under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Samalsar police station.

The complainant stated that the accused, who lives at a nearby ‘dera’, late on Tuesday night tore and threw three copies of the sacred text on the ground. “We immediately informed the police, and a case was lodged against him,” he said.

In the second case, police found scriptures revered by the Sikh and Hindu communities lying in a garbage dump in Bathinda on Friday.

Bathinda SSP BS Virk said the holy texts, including Sri Gutka Sahib, Hanuman Chalisa and Shiv Chalisa, were not torn or damaged. He said a few idols of Hindu deities and photographs of Sikh gurus were also found near National Colony.

The religious material was found in a plastic sack, he said adding that a case has been registered under Section 295-A of the IPC against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP