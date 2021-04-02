Two schools sealed after teachers, student test Covid positive in Jharkhand

Two city-based private schools were sealed after two teachers and a student tested Covid-19 positive here, said an official on Friday. The second wave of Covid-19 has now spread across the city as 71 more patients were detected by Thursday night in Jamshedpur, said an official.

“Loyola School was sealed on Friday after a Class 12 teacher tested Covid-19 positive. The school has been shut down for 72 hours. We have also sealed the Andhra Association School under Kadma police station area after a teacher was found Covid positive,” said Ravi Bharti, city manager of Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC).

“All the school managements have been asked to allow students and teachers entry into the schools only after they show Covid-19 test reports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kadma-based DBMS School joint chairperson B Chandrashekharan said that the management voluntarily shut down Class 9 on Friday after a student tested Covid-19 positive. “The administration has not sealed the school. We have asked all the 244 Class 9 students to get tested,” he said.

Awareness drive flagged off

District surveillance officer Dr Sahir Pal said a Covid-19 awareness van was flagged off on Friday. Under the drive, the van would travel to all the 11 blocks making people aware of Covid-19 protocols, test formalities and vaccination. “The infection is spreading faster in the second wave. More and more testing and vaccination is the key to counter the menace,” said Dr Pal.

As per Covid-19 bulletin, out of the 71 cases detected by Thursday night, 13 were from Kadma area. Rest of new csses were from all corners of the city. The city now has 413 active Covid-19 cases out of the total 18,977 positive and 18,188 cured patients so far. As many as 85,985 have taken the first dose and 19,126 have taken the second dose of vaccine so far.

Jamshedpur DC Suraj Kumar said medical officers in-charge (MOICs) have been asked to conduct 400 tests per block while 25 incident commanders have been asked to conduct 500 tests each in the city. Two magistrates each have been deputed at the entry and exit gates at Tatanagar station. Two such magistrates have been posted at Ghatshila station as well.

“Special vaccination drive will be held at panchayat level on April 4-5, 7-8, 10-11 and 13-14. Civil surgeon has been asked to ensure availability of masks, oximeters, sanitizers and thermal scanners. All the MOICs have been directed to keep five oxygen beds and 50 Covid-19 beds ready at all block health centres,” the DC said.

“ TMH, Tata Motors Hospital, MGMMCH, Mercy Hospital and Uma Hospital have been directed to increase the number of Covid-19 beds and ensure central oxygen supply system,” he said.