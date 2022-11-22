Two siblings die in road mishap in Gorakhpur

In a tragic incident, two siblings died in a road mishap near village Bhatpar under Barhalganj police station area of the district on Monday. The brother and sister who died on spot were identified as Niteesh, 22, and Neesha, 25, both residents of village Tanda under Barhalganj police station. They were coming to Gorakhpur city on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a roadways bus as they reached near Bhatpar. Driver of the bus tried to flee but locals stopped the bus near Gagha police station and handed him over to the police. Sources said it was a Dohrighat depo bus. The police have registered a case against the driver and started an inquiry into the incident.

