Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two siblings die in road mishap in Gorakhpur

Two siblings die in road mishap in Gorakhpur

others
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:28 AM IST

They were coming to Gorakhpur city on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a roadways bus as they reached near Bhatpar.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

In a tragic incident, two siblings died in a road mishap near village Bhatpar under Barhalganj police station area of the district on Monday. The brother and sister who died on spot were identified as Niteesh, 22, and Neesha, 25, both residents of village Tanda under Barhalganj police station. They were coming to Gorakhpur city on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a roadways bus as they reached near Bhatpar. Driver of the bus tried to flee but locals stopped the bus near Gagha police station and handed him over to the police. Sources said it was a Dohrighat depo bus. The police have registered a case against the driver and started an inquiry into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP