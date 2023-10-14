Two smugglers held with over 13 kg gold biscuits in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi

In a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team, the police arrested two persons and recovered over 13 kg of gold biscuits of foreign origin from their possession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi on Saturday.

The officer said that the accused were identified as Rahul Mahadev and Deepak More, both residents of Maharashtra (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said that Bhadohi police received inputs from DRI that a team of gold smugglers by a car were carrying a huge consignment of gold biscuits to Maharashtra. Soon after that superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Meenakshi Katyayan formed police teams and a massive checking was launched and Aurai-Bhadohi Road.

The police said that the team saw a car coming and signalled them to stop. However, the smugglers left the vehicle and fled towards the forest of the Morava River. The police launched a combing and arrested two persons, whereas one of their accomplices managed to flee. The 13.160 kg of gold biscuits of foreign origin worth about ₹8.45 crore were recovered from their possession. A car has also been recovered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said that the accused were identified as Rahul Mahadev and Deepak More, both residents of Maharashtra. The third accused, who managed to flee, has been identified as Ashish Vitthal, also a resident of Maharashtra.

SP Meenakshi Katyayan said that the teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of the third accused. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were taking gold to Maharashtra. Further investigation is on.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!