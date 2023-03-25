Two staffers held for allegedly assaulting female Russian tourist in Goa hotel

Two staffers of a hotel at Morjim in North Goa were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Russian tourist in her room after an attempted robbery went awry, police said.

Russian tourist Aigul Davletianova, in her complaint to the police filed on Friday, alleged that two unknown men entered her hotel room when she was sleeping.

As she woke up, one of them held her while the other capped her mouth causing her injuries.

Police said that after registering a first information report (FIR), based on the complaint filed by the victim, they questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man employed there as an electrician.

“During the investigation, all the staff working at Grand Inn Hotel, Morjim, were rounded up and after meticulous interrogation, suspects Abinash Goria, 29, working as a waiter and Mohammed Khan, 26, working as an electrician in the hotel, confessed to the crime. Both have been arrested,” North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said.

The tourist has received minor injuries, police said.