Two teenage sisters gang-raped by eight men in Fatehpur, six held

KANPUR Two teenage girls -- aged 16 and 15 years -- were allegedly raped by eight men in Fatehpur’s Hussaingunj area late on Sunday night.

The girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their condition is said to be critical. (HT Photo)

The incident took place when the two girls were returning home from an Ashtami fair with their younger brother and a younger sister -- aged 12 and 13 years. The four siblings were allegedly cornered by the eight accused on Katri road. Thereafter, they gang-raped the two older siblings while keeping the younger two as hostages.

According to police, the rape survivors somehow managed to reach their house after regaining consciousness. After they told their family members about the incident, the matter was reported to the women’s helpline 1090. Both the girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Sharing further details, SP Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh, who reached the village early on Monday morning, said police have arrested six persons after identifying them and raids are being conducted to nab the remaining two accused. An FIR has been lodged under sections of rape, assault, intimidation, and Pocso Act, he added.

