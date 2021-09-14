Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two unemployed aspiring teachers jump into Bhakra canal, rescued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Aspiring teachers are frequent protesters as they have been unemployed for quite a bit of time. (HT photo)

Patiala Two ETT qualified unemployed teachers jumped into Bhakra canal near the Passiana village on Monday, alleging that the state government had failed to conduct Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). The protesters who jumped in were immediately rescued by a team of divers.

