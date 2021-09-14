Two unemployed aspiring teachers jump into Bhakra canal, rescued
Patiala Two ETT qualified unemployed teachers jumped into Bhakra canal near the Passiana village on Monday, alleging that the state government had failed to conduct Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET)
