Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youth from Gujarat had drowned while trying to save their friend in Udhampur’s Birma Nullah on Saturday, said officials
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The deceased have been identified as Rohit, 22, and Suraj, 20, of Gujarat. (IStock)

The deceased have been identified as Rohit, 22, and Suraj, 20, of Gujarat. They were presently putting up at Adarsh Colony in Udhampur and worked as roadside cloth vendors.

“Three youths had gone to take bath in the seasonal rivulet. One of them slipped into the rivulet and got stuck. The two others jumped into the water to save him but they drowned and died,” he said.

A case has been registered at Udhampur police station.

