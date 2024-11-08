Two-day MNNIT Alumni Association’s global meet from today

The two-day annual Global Alumni Convention (GAC) of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Alumni Association (MAA) will kick-start at the institute campus on Saturday. MNNIT Alumni Association’s office bearers addressing media persons on Friday. (HT Photo)

The convention will be inaugurated at 10am with the lighting of the lamp. The inauguration session will be presided over by Pro Rama Shanker Verma, Director of MNNIT-Allahabad.

This event will be a confluence of alumni, faculty, and present students where everyone shares their experience and discusses the institute, its development, and ideas about the mutual benefit of all. This year, around 250 alumni are expected to participate, informed Avanish Kumar Dubey, chairman of the organising committee and the vice-president of MNNIT Alumni Association while talking to media persons on Friday.

On the eve of the alumni meet’s formal start, the Distinguished Alumni Awards –2024 which have been started this year were conferred at a special ceremony held at the institute on Friday evening.

The chief guest of the awards ceremony was Justice Samit Gopal of Allahabad High Court while the guest of honor was noted scientist Padma Shri Ajai Kumar Sonkar.

The ceremony saw the Distinguished Moti–Lifetime Achievement Award (age 60 years or above) being awarded to Vivek Mansingh (1978, BE in Mechanical Engineering ), founder and general partner at Yournesty; Distinguished Moti–Young Achiever Award in Female Category, (age below 40 years) being presented to Saumya Pandey, (2015, BTech in electrical engineering) IAS officer and additional labour commissioner of UP; Distinguished Moti –Young Achiever Award in Male Category (age below 40 years) to Rahul Dev Sharma (2007, BTech Civil Engineering) IPS officer and DIG Training- Police HQ, Andhra Pradesh and Distinguished Moti–Professional Excellence Award– Private, Corporate and Industry sector (Age above 40 Years) to Sumit Chauhan, (1994, BE – Electronics and Communication Engineering ), Corporate Vice President, Microsoft USA.

Other awards presented to alumni included Distinguished Moti –Professional Excellence Award –Public administration / Public sector (age above 40 years) to Mudit Chandra, (1997, BE Mechanical Engineering) chief personnel officer, HQ Central Railways, Distinguished Moti–Professional Excellence Award–Academics and Research sector (age above 40 years) to Bhrigu Nath Singh (1990, BE Civil Engineering Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University and Distinguished Moti–Professional Excellence Award–Entrepreneurship and Innovation (age above 40 years) to Deepak Garg (1998, BE Electronics and Communication Engineering) founder and CEO of SEW, USA.