UDA consensus candidate wins Nagaland by-poll uncontested

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland retained the Shamatore-Chessore assembly constituency as the party candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger was declared elected uncontested on Wednesday.

Yimchunger, a newcomer in the state electoral politics, was the consensus candidate of the newly-formed opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nagaland where the NDPP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and two independent MLAs are partners.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar issued a press release informing Yimchunger’s uncontested victory to fill the vacancy in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly which was necessitated by the demise of the then sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung in July this year.

Yimchunger was the sole candidate to file nomination papers to contest the by-poll, the CEO stated, adding that following scrutiny of the candidate’s documents which were found to be valid and after the last hour for withdrawal of candidature on October 13, he was handed over the certificate of election.

With Yimchunger’s uncontested victory, the NDPP’s total strength in the house of 60 now stands at 21, while the NPF has 25 MLAs and the BJP has 12. There are two independent legislators.

