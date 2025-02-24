Menu Explore
U’khand Guv, Odisha CM take holy dip at Sangam

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 24, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Mahakumbh-2025 sees crores of devotees, including leaders and celebrities, taking holy dips at Sangam, praising Uttar Pradesh's impeccable arrangements.

Crores of devotees continue to arrive and take a holy dip at the Sangam, joined by prominent leaders, celebrities and dignitaries during the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with his family offers prayers after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh Mela 2025', in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Mohan Charan Majhi - X/ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with his family offers prayers after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh Mela 2025', in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Mohan Charan Majhi - X/ANI)

On Sunday, Uttarakhand governor Lt General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and renowned Sufi singer Kailash Kher participated in the holy ritual, immersing themselves in faith.

Uttarakhand governor Gurmit Singh praised the arrangements, and said, “I extend my congratulations to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and all officials for the impeccable management. This experience is beyond words—it can only be felt.”

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, who arrived in Prayagraj with his family, also lauded the efforts of the UP government. “The arrangements are outstanding. I thank the administration for ensuring such a smooth experience for millions of devotees,” he remarked.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, after taking a dip at the Sangam, called it a ‘divine moment’. “I have travelled from Puri to Prayagraj today. The management here is truly commendable,” he said.

Noted singer Kailash Kher, too, immersed himself in the sacred waters, expressing deep reverence. “India is a land of faith. Devotees may arrive with heavy bags, but their hearts are filled with devotion,” he shared.

