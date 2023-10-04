ULFA (I) executes leaders for allegedly spying, conspiring against organisation

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for executing its senior leader and a woman leader for allegedly conspiring against the organisation.

Assam DGP has asked the ULFA-I to share the location of the dead bodies (File Photo)

In a statement sent to the media through an e-mail on Tuesday, ULFA-I, a banned organisation, said that senior cadres identified as Lachit Hazarika alias Salim Ali and Barnali Asom alias Nayanmoni Chetia were found guilty of violating norms.

According to the people familiar with the matter, the two leaders were executed on September 20.

“They were found guilty of committing 17 offences as per the ULFA-I Constitution and the norms. Hence, the duo were given the death sentences by our court on September 18,” the organisation wrote.

It is suspected that Hazarika was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar’s Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20, while Asom was allegedly killed in Arunachal Pradesh the same day.

The Assam police have asked the ULFA-I to share the location of the dead bodies and assured that they will coordinate with the government to bring the dead bodies back.

“We will coordinate with any government to bring back the bodies of our people. Please let us know where you left the body. Grieving families deserve this from you,” Assam director general of police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Wednesday wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On Tuesday, Singh shared the information about the deaths. “The heartbreaking news of the death of an indigenous youth from the jungle has worried everyone. My request to the youth of Assam, do not waste your life for a person and organization for whom your life does not matter,” he wrote.

Later on Tuesday, ULFA-I sent an e-mail to some media persons stating that Hazarika and Asom violated the constitution and policies of the organisation by cooperating with the Indian intelligence forces and also blackmailing comrades to surrender.

“They were influenced by top Assam superintendent of police level officers and Indian Army officers. They deliberately conspired to disable and destroy the weapons and radios of the organisation. Our court found them guilty on at least 17 offences,” stated the release.

The ULFA-I also alleged that the duo revealed information about the secret route used by them and encouraged new members to flee by providing secret routes and other facilities.

In the press release, ULFA-I wrote that during the interrogation, Asom herself admitted to having close ties with the Assam police and the army and proved the truth of the crime, hence the death sentence was issued.

Responding to ULFA-I, Assam DGP GP Singh on Tuesday evening wrote on X, “Press releases have a limited role. Please send the bodies back from the jungle. Please pay your last respects to the family.”

Meanwhile, Assam rifles on Monday nabbed two active cadres of ULFA-I in Arunachal Pradesh. They have been identified as Nilutpal Asom alias Monjit Gogoi and Upen Asom alias Ruhini Gogoi.

According to the people mentioned above, the arrested cadres confirmed reports of the execution of the two senior ULFA-I leaders.

Hazarika, a resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district, was one of the senior leaders of ULFA-I. Police said that Hazarika was an active member since joining the group in 1990. Asom was a boxer from Tinsukia who joined the outfit in 2021.

Hazarika is believed to be one of the prime accused in the sensational Dhemaji Bomb Blast incident in the year 2004 and has been proclaimed absconding since then, said the people.

ULFA was formed in 1979 with a demand for sovereign Assam. One part of the organisation led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and general secretary Anup Chetia since 2011. However, another part led by Paresh Baruah is still against the talks and they call themselves ULFA (Independent).

The organisation had earlier this year, executed two of its cadres and another in September last year. All of them were accused of spying for the security forces.

