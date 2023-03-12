High profile friends of mafiosi Atiq Ahmad’s sons are under police scanner in connection with the February 24 murder of lawyer Umesh Pal.

Umesh Pal Murder: Friends, families close to Atiq's sons on police radar

Police suspect that youths from well off families who were friends of Atiq’s son Asad, who is now absconding, may have helped Asad escape after the murder.

Police said their investigations reveal that Asad’s phone was deliberately left active in Lucknow to mislead them. Cash was also withdrawn from ATM machines in Lucknow to show his location in the state capital on the day Umesh Pal was murdered, police said.

“Bank details of those close to Atiq and his kin are being scanned to check if any cash was transferred to Asad or other shooters involved in Umesh’s murder,” a police official said.

Scanning of bank account details of two persons close to Atiq’s sons indicated that they withdrew large amount of cash during last few days, police said. Police suspects that the cash may have been provided to Asad. However, the suspects during questioning claimed that they withdrew the cash for their personal work, police said.

“15 teams engaged in Umesh Pal murder investigation have been assigned different tasks. One team is questioning those close to Atiq’s sons,” a police official said.

“Police have also questioned families close to Atiq’s sons to get clues about their activities. Their questioning has revealed some suspicious information which is being verified,” police officials said.

Asad is one of the five sons of Atiq whose two other sons Umar and Ali Ahmad are already behind bars in connection with different cases even before the February 24 murder. Police claims that Atiq’s youngest two sons, Aizan and Abaan are in Khudabad juvenile home since March 2.

Police have also carried out raids in Civil Lines, Kareli, Naini, Roshanbagh and other locations during last few days and questioned those who were in touch with Atiq’s three sons. Social media posts of youths in contact with Asad and others are also under scanner.

