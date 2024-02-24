Umesh Pal murder: One year on - Kin continue to live horror of daylight murder of lawyer

Around a dozen policemen sit at the entrance of the lane leading to Umesh Pal’s house in Jayantipur locality of Sulem Sarai. More armed personnel are deployed at the main gate and courtyard of Umesh Pal’s residence where his wife, Jaya Pal, and mother, Shanti Pal, 73, are meeting visitors, arriving in large numbers to share in their grief on Umesh’s first death anniversary, which will be observed on Saturday. Armed security personnel on alert at the house of slain lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT Photo)

Even after the encounters and arrest of many of those involved in Umesh Pal’s murder, armed police guards have been provided to Jaya Pal and her children.

A year had passed in sensational murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, but the incident is still fresh in the minds of Umesh’s family members.

Large, garlanded portraits of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, Raghvendra Singh and Sandeep Nishad, are placed in the courtyard on which visitors are paying tribute and offering flowers.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath fulfilled his duty like a father in providing justice to us. However, justice is still incomplete as Guddu, Muslim, Sabir and Arman who were responsible for killing my husband’s police guards are still at large. Moreover, Shaista Parveen who was involved in the conspiracy should also be punished,” Jaya Pal said.

“Unhone (CM Yogi Adityanth) mafia ko mitti milaya-- i am obliged to him as I would have died too if justice was not delivered to us so soon. CM Yogi ended the terror of mafia who was harassing all sections of society” she said.

Remembering her son, Umesh Pal’s mother said, “My son won’t return but the deaths of the mafia and his henchmen has provided relief to us and others as well. The administration helped us a lot but security for us should remain as many of the accused are still roaming free.”

Umesh’s neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said that locals are sympathetic towards the family. “We cannot forget the day when Umesh was sprayed with bullets while crude bomb explosions rocked the area. The life of the people in the area was disturbed for many months following the triple murders which instilled fear among them,” he said.

ACP (Dhumanganj) Varun Kumar said that eight to 10 personnel remain deployed at the house of Umesh Pal while additional gunners have been provided to Jaya Pal and other members of the family. Police have filed three charge sheets against ten people in the case while search is on for the rest of the accused. Moreover, action under section 83 of CrPC has been carried out at properties of five accused on the run, he added.

The triple murders have not only rocked the state but has even created ripples in the power corridors after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government in the assembly over law and order situation.

The murders triggered a series of police encounters and countrywide manhunt for the accused.

Vital stats

Arrested: Till now, 11 persons have been arrested and are in jail in the Umesh Pal murder case. They are Khan Saulat Hanif, Dr Ekhlaq, lawyer Vijay Mishra, Arshad Katra, Sadaqat Khan, Rakesh alias Nana, Qais Ahmad, Shahrukh, Mohd Sajar, Niyaz Ahmad, Mohd Nafees (dead). Atiq’s two sons Umar and Ali are also in jail.

Murdered: Former MP Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf

Dead: Mohd Nafees aka Nafees Biryani. Four accused have been killed in police encounters-- Mohd Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary, Asad, Ghulam Hasan

Still at large: Guddu Muslim, Armaan, Sabir (each carrying reward of ₹5 lakh) Shaista Parveen (reward of ₹50,000) Ayesha Noorie, Zainab Fatima.

Attachment under section 83 of CrPC: Police had attached the houses of assailants Guddu Muslim, Sabir, Armaan along with Zainab Fatima at Hatwa village and Ayesha Noorie in Meerut.

Charge-sheeted: First charge-sheet on May 26 against Sadaqat Khan.

Second charge-sheet on June 17 against Qais Ahmad, Rakesh alias Lala, Arshad Katra, Niyaz Ahmad, Shahrukh, Dr Ekhlaq Ahmad, Mohd Sajar and Khan Saulat Hanif

Third charge-sheet was filed in October 2023 against Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra .