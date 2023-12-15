HC dismisses plea of Atiq’s son seeking security

The Allahabad high court dismissed a writ petition filed by slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s jailed son – Ali Ahmed – seeking security in the jail, where he is lodged, as no advocate appeared to press the petition. The Allahabad high court in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

In his petition, Ali had requested the court to direct that the hearing of the trial against him be made through video conferencing for security reasons. Besides, an interrogation, if required, be done on the jail premises, where he is currently lodged.

Atiq’s second son, Ali, is lodged in Naini Central Jail, Prayagraj.

When the case was taken up by the court, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner to press this petition.

Taking note of it, a division bench comprising justice Vivek Kumar Birla and justice Vinod Diwakar, in its decision dated December 13, observed, “This writ petition has been filed seeking direction to the state respondents for providing protection to the life and liberty of the petitioner and ensuring that no physical or bodily injury or any other harm is caused to the petitioner. However, in such circumstances, the instant writ petition is dismissed for want of prosecution”.

Earlier, a division bench of this court in its order dated June 20, 2023 had granted two weeks to the counsel appearing for the petitioner to file supplementary affidavit indicating therein the real apprehensions on the basis of which the present writ petition was filed.

The name of Ali Ahmed had cropped up during the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal and his two police security guards — Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh — were shot dead on February 24, 2023, outside his house in the Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj.

On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife, Jaya Pal, a criminal case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.