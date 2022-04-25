Underground construction work begins for Agra Metro

Work for the underground section of the first phase of the Agra Metro Corridor began on Monday. The diaphragm wall or D-Wall was formed in the presence of senior officials of UP Metro Rail Corporation.

The D-Wall is more like a boundary of a metro station. Before starting the construction of an underground metro station, this wall is constructed as a security enclosure around it, said managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav, who was in Agra on Monday to inaugurate the preparation of the diaphragm wall at Agra Fort Metro Station.

“The D-Wall will be constructed with rectangular panels. This wall will go to a depth of approximately 21 meters,” he said.

Corridor-I of the Agra Metro Rail Project extends from Taj Mahal East Gate to Sikandara. The underground construction work is being undertaken between Taj Mahal Metro Station and RBS College Metro Station which was inaugurated on Monday.

In all, seven metro stations are to be built in the underground section for the first corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project, viz Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Jama Masjid, Medical College, Agra College, Raja Ki Mandi and RBS College.

“These underground stations of Agra Metro will be prepared with the top-down method i.e. construction work will be done from top to bottom. This system is being adopted to minimise the impact on traffic as the barricading on the road will be reduced after the construction of the first floor starting from the road level.

The construction work of the station below the road will continue and the movement of vehicles on the road will also continue smoothly eventually,” a press statement issued by the UPMRC, on Monday, read.

