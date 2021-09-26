Undertrial dies in Yamunanagar hospital

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner from a village in Radaur block died in Yamunanagar civil hospital on Friday after being brought from the district jail, police said on Saturday.

Police said deceased Mahavir Singh was in judicial custody from September 9 after he was booked in a bike theft case lodged at Yamunanagar Sadar police station on September 3.

DSP (Jagadhari) Rajender Kumar said it was informed that Singh had fainted in the jail premises while returning from a canteen and was brought to the hospital where he had died.

Meanwhile, his family reached the hospital on Saturday and levelled allegations against the police and jail authorities.

As per the FIR lodged earlier, a local, Harish Kumar had told the police that two bike-borne men had stolen his bike from near a flyover in Aurangabad village. No accused was named in the case, except an incomplete bike number.

Suresh Kumar, SHO of Jagadhri city police station, said the allegations are baseless and said, “We’ve already recovered the stolen bike and an enquiry by the area magistrate was initiated on his death to determine all facts.”