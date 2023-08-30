Man, jailed for killing wife, dies after falling from stairs in Tripura prison

The Tripura police have registered a case after an under-trial prisoner was found dead inside the Central Correctional Home at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district on Tuesday.

Police said the body has been sent to GBP hospital in Agartala for post-mortem. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, identified as Babul Das (43), a resident of Camper Bazar under Arundhuti Nagar police station in West District, suddenly fell down to the ground floor from the stair of the first floor around 12.25pm, superintendent of the Correctional Home wrote in a letter to Bishalgarh sub divisional magistrate.

The letter said that he was rushed to the in-house medical unit. The doctors advised taking him to the Bishalgarh sub divisional hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

“We were told that he fell down from the stairs. When he was brought to us, he was already dead. So, in this situation, post-mortem needs to be done,” said an attending doctor of the hospital.

Babul was arrested and taken to Central Correctional Home on July 15 on the charge of killing his wife by setting her on fire at their home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was charged under section 498(A) (harassment of women) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at West Agartala women Police Station.

“We have taken an unnatural death case. The body has been sent to GBP hospital in Agartala for post-mortem,” said assistant inspector general of police (law and order), Jyotisman Das choudhury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON