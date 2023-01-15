‘Unholy’: Tripura CM Manik Saha takes jibe at CPI(M)-Congress alliance talks

A day after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and the Congress started talks to reach an understanding for 2023 Tripura assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused both the opposition parties of colluding for mere political survival and said people would see through their ploy and reject their alliance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, chief minister Dr Manik Saha said while his government works for all round development and reduced the ₹13,000 rore debt left behind by the erstwhile Communist regime to a large extent, the opposition parties are busy criticising the government’s good work.

He also termed the alliance talks between the CPI(M) and the Congress as “unholy”.

People knew these two parties had shadow ‘dosti’ or friendship till now and after Congress general secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar’s visit to the CPI(M) party office on Friday, everything is public now for people to decide, Saha claimed.

Citing the Congress’ previous allegations of violence perpetrated by the Left parties during their 25-year-old rule till 2018, the chief minister questioned how the party leaders forgot it and said people would provide them a “befitting reply” for the alliance move.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Saha, who replaced his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb in May last year, said the BJP-led government did good work in terms of development, prosperity and peace but the opposition was pathologically critical of progress.

“They have developed cataract. They need to get surgery and see the development going around,” he quipped.

Information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the Congress unexpectedly tied up with the CPI(M) forgetting the decades of violence and torture sustained from the Communists and added that no real Congress supporters would accept this understanding.

He condemned the alliance and said people would reject it like it was rejected in West Bengal when the Left tied up with the Congress in 2021 assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}