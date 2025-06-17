Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Unidentified youths hurl bombs outside restaurant, FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 17, 2025 09:54 AM IST

अज्ञात बाइक सवार युवकों ने प्रयागराज के खुरदाबाद क्षेत्र में एक रेस्तरां के बाहर बम फेंका, जिससे इलाके में Panic फैल गया। कोई घायल नहीं हुआ।

Unidentified bike-borne youths hurled bombs outside a restaurant in Atala locality under Khuldabad police station area in Prayagraj on Sunday night. As per reports, the incident created panic in the area after which the residents stayed indoors and owners of night shops pulled down shutters of their shops. No one was injured in the incident.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

On receiving information, police from Khuldabad police station reached the spot and gathered information about the incident besides people involved in it.

As per reports, the incident took place around 10pm when unknown attackers threw a bomb outside the restaurant and fled. According to eyewitnesses, the loud explosion of the bomb created panic in the area.

During the blast, a boy working at the restaurant escaped unhurt as he was standing at the entrance when the incident occurred.

According to the SHO of Khuldabad police station Surendra Kumar Verma, an FIR has been lodged by the restaurant owner against the unknown attackers and police were probing the incident.

He informed that police were examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. Initial investigation has revealed involvement of some youths of the area.

