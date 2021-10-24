Union food secy reviews paddy procurement

Chandigarh Union food and public distribution secretary Sudhanshu Pandey visited Punjab on Saturday to review the procurement of paddy during the ongoing Kharif season and the status of implementation of One Nation One Ration Card.

Punjab director for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs gave a detailed presentation on the status of procurement of paddy during a meeting with Pandey. According to the figures presented, 61 lakh tonne paddy has arrived in the mandis of the state, of which 59 tonne had been procured by government agencies till Friday.

Pandey was also informed that ₹8,133 crore have been cleared by the department on account of release of MSP to farmers, directly in their accounts. Land records of 9.73 lakh farmers had been mapped on the procurement portal and all procurement was being done after due verification of land records of the farmers. The procurement and payment operations were showcased live on the portal.

Pandey lauded the efforts of Punjab officials and encouraged them to stress on mustard cultivation as part of diversification.