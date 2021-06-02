Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unions blame security lapses by railway officials for Thane commuter’s death

Two days after a commuter, Vidya Patil, fell off the train while fighting a robber and died, the passengers’ unions in Thane have blamed security lapses by railway officials for the incident
By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Two days after a commuter, Vidya Patil, fell off the train while fighting a robber and died, the passengers’ unions in Thane have blamed security lapses by railway officials for the incident. The union claimed that while officials check identity cards of commuters to ensure they are from essential sectors, miscreants continue to easily board the trains or loiter on platforms.

On Sunday, Patil, the mother of three, died after falling off between Kalwa and Mumbra from a moving local train, when a 31-year-old man, Faisal Shaikh, tried to snatch her mobile phone. Patil had recently joined work after six months of maternity leave.

Lata Argade, the secretary of Central Suburban Railway Commuters’ Association, alleged that she has repeatedly sent photos of miscreants boarding women compartments but no action has been taken.

Argade said that the union will meet railway officials on Wednesday.

“We’ll submit a letter seeking compensation for the family. We also want action against the railway officials on duty for allowing the accused on the train. We have being complaining about peddlers and thieves continuously. However no attention is given to the issue, even as common citizens are held for travelling without reason.”

Her relative Kamlakar Patil said that if the government has allowed only essential workers on trains, how are thieves travelling without any fear.

“Officials claimed that the thief is a habitual offender. So why aren’t such people stopped from entering the station.”

“The family’s financial situation is very dire. Her husband is an electrician and had faced crisis during the lockdown. So Vidya decided to join work immediately after her maternity leave was over. Her mother-in-law was also unwell, so Vidya took care of her medical bills. Her loss is too big for them and they will need compensation,” said Kamlakar Patil.

A senior railway officer said, “We are looking into the issue and getting details of the officials who were present at that time. The GRP (Government Railway Police) have already arrested the accused within 24 hours.”

