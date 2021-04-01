Home / Cities / Others / Units employing migrant workers to get grants
Lucknow The UP government had decided to provide financial assistance to industries offering jobs to migrant workers who returned to the state amid the pandemic, said a state government statement on Thursday
The plan has been formulated with the objective to provide economic and social security to the migrants and relief and support to the industries which have offered job opportunities to migrant workers in their respective residential areas.

Under this, the government will provide monetary aid of 1000 to 2000 per month per labourer. In this sequence, the MSME department had sent a proposed plan of 629 crore to the finance department, said the statement.

The plan is being prepared on the lines of the handloom industry.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to provide financial assistance in order to support all the industries that have been providing job opportunities to the migrant workers in the state, similar to the handloom industries where a grant of 1000 to 2000 per month is given per labourer.

This will in turn generate ample job opportunities at the local level for all the migrant labourers. Under this scheme, all the migrant workers who had registered themselves on the migrants’ employment portal of the state government would also be linked to schemes like Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and Mukhyamantri Pravasi Rozgar Yojana, said the statement.

