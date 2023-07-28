‘Preserving cultural heritage’: INTACH inks MoU with LU; to offer internships, training to varsity students

LUCKNOW Now, Library Science students of the University of Lucknow will be able to gain practical experience in archives, museums, art galleries, state information centres, and renowned heritage libraries like Rampur Raza Library, and Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, said a university official.

Lucknow University (HT File)

To promote the conservation and preservation of cultural heritage, the University of Lucknow has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The MoU was signed with the Department of Library and Information Science at LU.

“This hands-on approach will enable them to apply their knowledge and skills in safeguarding and conserving India’s rich intellectual and cultural heritage -- both within the country and overseas,” said Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.

Through this collaboration, INTACH will conduct academic activities such as training workshops and internship programmes, providing students with valuable opportunities to learn from experienced professionals, and apply theoretical concepts of conservation and preservation techniques, he added. The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Alok Kumar Rai, LU Vice-Chancellor, and Nilabh Sinha, principal director, A & MH Division, INTACH, New Delhi.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone as the Department of Library and Information Science becomes the first in India to join hands with INTACH, the largest network of conservation centres in the world. INTACH, the largest network of conservation centres in the world with centres in prominent cities such as Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and New Delhi,” said Durgesh Srivastava, the LU spokesperson.

The MoU lays the foundation for an enriched learning experience for Library Science students with a core focus on preserving various documentary resources, manuscripts, rare books, old paintings, and indigenous cultural heritage, he added. Professor Alok Kumar Rai said, “This initiative of the department is an effort to serve the society and country in conserving and preserving our heritage for future generations.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof Poonam Tandon, Dean Academics and Dean Students’ Welfare, LU, Dr Dharmendra Misra, Director, INTACH, Lucknow, Prof. Babita Jaiswal, Head, Department of Library and Information Science, and Dr Anjali Gulati, Associate Professor, Department of Library and Information Science.

This collaboration between LU and INTACH represents a significant stride towards preserving India’s cultural heritage, ensuring that it endures for generations to come, an official said.