University of Mumbai’s academic council approves engineering course in Marathi

Less than a month after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) allowed colleges to offer engineering programmes in eight regional languages including Marathi, the academic council (AC) of the University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday approved to start the course material in Marathi in all affiliated engineering institutes.

AC has also decided to introduce subjects such as artificial intelligence and data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber security, internet of things, data engineering, cyber security including blockchain technology, among others, considering the industry needs, said a spokesperson for the varsity.

“There will be radical changes in the manner in which engineering will be taught henceforth. AICTE gave its go ahead earlier this year but the science and technology faculty has already been working on introducing newer subjects with respect to emerging industry demands and trends,” said a statement released by MU on Tuesday.

AC also approved the concept of “school” for the first time, which will bring together subjects from various departments under one roof making it easier for students to opt for interdisciplinary subjects in a single course.

“MU will be introducing different schools, including the school of Indian languages; English and foreign languages; social sciences; and performing arts, all with aim of giving students the option of more subjects under the same head. This is a positive step towards giving students more freedom in choosing their subjects in various courses,” said Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar, public relations, MU. He added that for the first time, regional case studies will be included in various courses of the commerce department to enhance research skills of students.

Using provisions under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, the academic council is preparing to hand over autonomy to various departments of the university, allowing academic independence and flexibility in curriculum. As of now, five departments of the university have already been awarded autonomy.

2021-22 academic year calendar announced

AC has approved the academic calendar for 2021-22 year, bringing relief to colleges as well as students. While the two semesters have been scheduled from June 14 to October 30, 2021, and November 15 to May 1, 2022, winter and summer breaks have been scheduled to give a good break for the stakeholders. For 2021-22, Diwali break is scheduled for two weeks from November 1 to 14, whereas the summer break has been slotted from May 2 to June 11, 2022.

The 2022-23 academic year will begin from June 12 next year, said a statement released by MU.

“Last year, as a large chunk of the first semester was wasted trying to figure out reopening of colleges, summer and winter breaks were limited to one or two weeks only. This time, the academic year is planned well, giving colleges and students a much-deserved break,” said the principal of a suburban college.