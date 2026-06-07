New Delhi, The European Union is eyeing a long-term trade and investment partnership with India's Northeastern region to unlock its economic potential, focusing heavily on green energy, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, tea, and agri-food processing.

Unlocking Northeast: EU eyes long-term economic partnership; 'Team Europe' delegation to visit Assam on June 8-9

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A high-level 'Team Europe' delegation will arrive in Guwahati on Monday for a two-day visit, aiming to foster deeper economic collaboration with the eight Northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

This initiative aligns with the priorities established under the comprehensive strategic agenda agreed upon during the EU-India summit in January.

The delegation's visit signals a new chapter in EU-India collaboration, with a shared vision to unlock the North-East's economic potential through innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth, the EU's New Delhi mission said.

The EU delegation will comprise envoys and senior representatives from EU member states, including EU Ambassador Herve Delphin, alongside European business representatives.

"North-East India and Assam at its core, has enormous potential - its resources, its skilled workforce - and is already one of the fastest growing regions of India by GDP," Delphin said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Team Europe ambassadors will engage in a bilateral meeting with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India will also hold discussions with state officials to identify trade and investment opportunities, the EU said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Team Europe ambassadors will engage in a bilateral meeting with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India will also hold discussions with state officials to identify trade and investment opportunities, the EU said. {{/usCountry}}

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The delegation will also participate in the 'Blue Valleys: Building ecosystems and value chains between India and Europe' workshop on Tuesday organised by the Assam government, which will bring together European and Indian businesses to explore partnerships in sustainable value chains, industries and innovation.

"Through initiatives like Blue Valleys, we're not just discussing cooperation, we're building real, long-term business to business partnerships that will drive growth for both the EU and India," Delphin said.

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"While the general contours to strengthen the EU-India ties have been finalized at the EU-India summit, it will have to take roots at the state level. The EU has a long-standing engagement with Assam and we are encouraged by the advancements we're seeing through initiatives like the Blue Valley," he said.

The visit will also see the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster, a new industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours and food processing.

This 4P cluster will seek to connect Europe, North-East India, and Bhutan, promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing, and business collaborations, according to the EU.

This pilot project, led by the Assam government, is aligned with the Blue Valleys initiative which was introduced at the 2026 EU-India Summit, it said.

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The Blue Valley aims to promote industrial clusters, MSME linkages, and sector-specific value-chain integration between the EU and India, while ensuring economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Key sectors identified under this initiative include clean energy, natural ingredients, bamboo-based industries, eco-friendly textiles, biotech, wellness, and smart manufacturing.

By combining funding, skills development, and sustainability standards, the initiative seeks to create scalable business models that benefit local communities and connect them to European markets, the EU said in a statement.

"The visit will focus on value chains across sectors where Europe and the State of Assam and the region as a whole share strong synergies, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH," it said.

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In addition to meetings and the Blue Valleys event, the EU delegation will visit Tata Electronics' new semiconductor plant.

This visit also highlights the importance of EU-India digital partnership under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council and will give European investors a closer look at Assam's business environment, infrastructure, and industry potential, the EU said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.