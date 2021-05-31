Unlocks begins in Himachal with opening of markets

As the Covid-19 cases significantly dip in most part of the state, Himachal Pradesh on Monday went into partial unlock with all shops opening for five hours.

The opening of economic activities also led to increased movement of people in bazaars.

The Himachal government had extended the Covid curbs till June 7 but announced relaxations, including increase in the opening hours of shop last Friday.

However, rural people faced difficulties in reaching markets as public transport has not been resumed yet. The state cabinet will decide on restarting public transport in its meeting slated for June 5.

Suresh Kumar, of Gharoh near Dharamshala, said, due to no public transport, he is facing difficulties in reaching the town where he had to purchase some household things and cloths.

Shopkeepers are happy about reopening of markets and hope to make up the losses they suffered in last one month due to the curbs.

Jeet Singh, who runs a carpentry shop in Dharamshala, said government should have allowed opening of shops in a staggered manner on alternative days.

“Daily earners like me have suffered huge losses during the lockdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said all markets in district can open from Monday to Friday during curfew relaxation hours.

However, bars will remain shut and only takeaway services are being allowed in the restaurants.

Guidelines of weekend lockdown will remain intact and continue accordingly,” said Prajapati.