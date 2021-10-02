Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Unprecedented, unethical: BJP on presence of Punjab CM’s son at meeting with DGP
others

Unprecedented, unethical: BJP on presence of Punjab CM’s son at meeting with DGP

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the incident was unprecedented, adding that Punjab CM Channi was aware of rules, but still chose to ignore them. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma said on Saturday that it was unprecedented and unethical that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son attended a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP), earlier this week.

“The CM is well aware of governance rules as he is a former Punjab cabinet minister and a three-time MLA. Credibility and dignity of governance and your position should always be maintained, as also respecting Constitutional norms. It is unfortunate that senior bureaucrats, also well aware of rules and norms, allowed this error to happen,” a press note from Sharma said.

Pictures of Channi’s younger son, Rhythmjeet Singh, attending a security review meeting on Wednesday had gone viral on social media. Notably, the information and public relations department of the Punjab government had, itself, released these pictures.

