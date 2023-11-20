Unwanted visitor: 7-foot-long crocodile rescued in U.P’s Firozabad

A seven-foot-long crocodile that had ventured from a nearby canal into an agricultural field in Jasrana, Firozabad, was rescued. Following a thorough medical examination, the animal was released into its natural habitat.

The crocodile was safely released back into a suitable natural habitat (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rescue operation was initiated after concerned villagers reported the unusual sighting, on Monday morning. Recognising the need for specialised assistance, the forest department reached out to Wildlife SOS.

The crocodile was carefully extricated and later underwent a thorough medical examination. Following the examination, it was deemed fit for release.

Ashish Kumar, range forest officer, Jasrana, said, “We express our gratitude to Wildlife SOS for their prompt support in the crocodile rescue. The success of the rescue mission was achieved through effective collaboration between the team of the NGO and the forest department.”