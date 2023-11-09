U.P. ATS cracks down on int’l human trafficking: Two held in Bengaluru

LUCKNOW The U.P. Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested two accused, including a woman, from Bengaluru in its ongoing crackdown on an international human trafficking racket, said senior police officials on Thursday. The arrested individuals, Ibrahim Khan and Tanya Mandal, were presented before the competent court in Lucknow on Thursday after their arrest on Tuesday.

During that operation, the ATS rescued two girls and a boy. (Representational photo)

According to the ATS press note, Tanya Mandal was illegally trafficked from Bangladesh to India by Adil-ur-Rehman, a key figure in the human trafficking racket. Adil-ur-Rehman, along with two other accused, Abu Huraira Gazi and Sheikh Najib-u-ul Haq, was arrested on October 11 earlier this year. The press note revealed that Adil-ur-Rehman sold Tanya Mandal to Ibrahim Khan for ₹25,000 in Indian currency. Presently, Tanya Mandal is working at a cloth factory in Bengaluru as a labourer. Adil-ur-Rehman was arrested for human trafficking, while Tanya Mandal faces charges for violating the Foreigners Act by illegally crossing into Indian territory.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the ATS also apprehended Mohd Hussain, a Myanmar national wanted in connection with the international human trafficking racket, from Kargil colony in Jammu’s Narwal. The racket is implicated in smuggling women and children from Bangladesh and Myanmar into India using forged identities.

The ATS revealed that Hussain’s name emerged after the arrest of three individuals -- Bangladesh resident Mohammad Noor alias Noorul Islam and two Burmese men, Rehmatullah and Shabiullah -- on July 26, 2021. During that operation, the ATS rescued two girls and a boy. So far, the ATS has arrested eight members of the syndicate, of which Hussain is allegedly a part. The investigation is ongoing into the network of the syndicate, which utilises fake address proofs to bring victims into India, subsequently selling them to gangs involved in various illicit activities such as flesh trade, slavery, beggary, among others.

