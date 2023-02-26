U.P. Bar Council asks CM to implement Advocates’ Protection Act

PRAYAGRAJ The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, which is the apex body of lawyers in the state, on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal. The members of the council also demanded the enforcement of Advocates’ Protection Act. The Act is crucial to safeguarding lawyers in the state, they added.

The U.P. Bar Council has asked the CM to protect the family members of those lawyers who were recently killed by criminals (HT Photo)

In a letter addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Panchu Ram Maurya, the president of U.P. Bar Council, said that if adequate steps are not taken by the state government for the protection of lawyers, the Bar Council would be compelled to launch an agitation.

Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder case, was killed along with his security guard on Friday in Prayagraj. In the letter addressed to the CM, Panchu Ram has alleged that Umesh Pal’s murder shows the ‘negligent and lackadaisical attitude’ of the administration and the police department.

“Of late, murderous assaults on lawyers have become more frequent but the police continue to remain a mute spectator to these incidents. As a result, the morale of criminals is getting higher with each passing day. On the other hand, lawyers fear for life while travelling to and from work,” he added.

Against this backdrop, the U.P. Bar Council has asked the CM to protect the family members of those lawyers who were recently killed by criminals. Besides, a government job should be provided to one member of the deceased, along with a compensation of ₹20 lakh, added the president.