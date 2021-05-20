UP BJP ‘chariots’ to create awareness among labourers

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev and Sunil Bharala, chairman of state labour welfare council, flagged off the Corona Shramik Jan Jagran Raths (motorised chariots) to create awareness among the poor about following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Face covers, sanitisers and Covid medicines would also be distributed through these chariots which were being managed by Sanjay Rai, the convener of the unorganised labourers’ association, the BJP leaders said.

The UP BJP chief said in the first phase, these chariots would be taken to districts where there were many Covid-affected labourers from the unorganised sector.

“The opposition parties must understand that this is not the time to do politics. Rather, it is the time to engage in welfare of the people. There will be many occasions to engage in politics,” he said.

“Under PM Narendra Modi’s stewardship, the country is fast moving on the path to defeat Covid. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also working tirelessly for the people, without caring about his health,” he said.

Bharala said he hoped the chariots would visit places like Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra and Moradabad as many labourers were working in industries in these districts. He also thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing financial relief for people like porters, rickshaw pullers, cobblers and barbers who had been affected due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev has praised the centre’s decision to increase subsidy on DAP fertiliser. “Now instead of ₹500 per sack of fertiliser, the farmers would get a subsidy of ₹1200 per DAP fertiliser sack,” he said, adding this was the biggest subsidy increase ever.