UP BJP leaders stage sit-ins to protest Bengal violence

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside their homes, sitting alone to indicate Covid-appropriate behaviour, to protest against the attacks on party cadre in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress’s third consecutive win there.

The UP BJP leaders claimed that the attacks on BJP cadres were carried out at the behest of the ruling TMC.

While state BJP chief Swatantra Dev staged a dharna outside his residence, several party functionaries and ministers follow suit across the state.

“There is Corona curfew in the state and hence as representatives of a disciplined party, we staged protests in keeping with the Covid protocol. But the situation that prevails in West Bengal is shocking. Such things were heard during the partition,” said the UP BJP chief.

The BJP leaders claimed that within 24 hours of the election results in West Bengal, the TMC cadre unleashed terror, targeting BJP cadres. “Such violence is unacceptable in a democracy,” the BJP leader said adding they would continue to fight against such violence in a democratic way.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside their homes, sitting alone to indicate Covid-appropriate behaviour, to protest against the attacks on party cadre in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress’s third consecutive win there. The UP BJP leaders claimed that the attacks on BJP cadres were carried out at the behest of the ruling TMC. While state BJP chief Swatantra Dev staged a dharna outside his residence, several party functionaries and ministers follow suit across the state. “There is Corona curfew in the state and hence as representatives of a disciplined party, we staged protests in keeping with the Covid protocol. But the situation that prevails in West Bengal is shocking. Such things were heard during the partition,” said the UP BJP chief. The BJP leaders claimed that within 24 hours of the election results in West Bengal, the TMC cadre unleashed terror, targeting BJP cadres. “Such violence is unacceptable in a democracy,” the BJP leader said adding they would continue to fight against such violence in a democratic way.