U.P. BJP seeks Rahul’s apology for his remarks against CM Yogi

LUCKNOW Less than a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit on Tuesday raised an objection to the comment and sought his apology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started when Rahul said that Yogi Adityanath cannot be a religious leader because of the language he uses. The Congress leader also claimed that CM Yogi doesn’t understand Hinduism “because if he did, he would not be doing what he is doing.”

Reacting to his comments, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “Rahul’s statement just shows his political immaturity. It appears that he is in a trance. He hasn’t visited the state and surely, hasn’t witnessed the development here that is visible in the form of expressways and other infrastructure projects. Yogi Adityanath has established the rule of law in U.P. His comment on Yogi ji, the head priest of Gorakhnath Math, proves that he is neither aware of the past nor knows anything about the present.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP chief added, “The Gorakhnath Math has a rich legacy. Several priests of the Math are from OBC and Dalit communities, who are just seen as vote banks by Rahul Gandhi. Two Muslims take care of the construction and upkeep of the Gorakhnath temple. Chefs who prepare food for community feasts come from all castes.”