UP Board asks schools to upload marks of High School pre board exams on website

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 01:09 AM IST
UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), has asked all schools affiliated to it to upload subject-wise and total marks obtained by high school students in either pre board exams or any internal assessment on board's official website upmsp.edu.in by Tuesday evening, according to a letter issued by board secretary Divyakant Shukla on Monday.

The missive said the step was in accordance with the instructions received from higher officials.

In the missive addressed to all district Inspector of schools (DIOS), Shukla has asked them to instruct all principals of schools concerned to mandatorily upload all information on the board website by May 18.

The missive make its plain that DIOS concerned will be held directly responsible if any school fails to upload the information as required.

It has also instructed officials not to show any complacency in this regard. The copy of the letter has also been sent to all divisional joint education directors and additional secretaries of Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur zones of the board.

