UP Board Class 10, 12 exams to begin from May 8

LUCKNOW UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations will now begin from May 8, instead of April 24. The decision to reschedule the exams has been taken in view of panchayat elections in the state, said an official on Wednesday.

The Class 10 exams will go on for 12 working days and conclude on May 25. Likewise, the Class 12 exam will be completed in 15 working days and end on May 28, he said.

Hindi and Elementary Hindi will be the first exam for high school students while Hindi and General Hindi will be the first papers for Intermediate students on May 8. The last paper of high school will be Mathematics on May 25. For intermediate, it will be civics scheduled on May 28, according to the revised date sheet.

Students can get a revised date sheet for exams on the official website of the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Last year also, the high school and intermediate examinations were completed in 12 and 15 working days, respectively, said the official.

This year, 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, are registered for the high school exam. Similarly, 26,09,501 examinees, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, are registered for the intermediate exam.

Last year, the UP Board exams began on February 18 and concluded in the first week of March, before the lockdown. This year, the exam is delayed by nearly two months as schools remained closed for months in wake of the Covid pandemic. Classes for 9 to 12 began in October, 2020.