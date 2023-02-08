U.P Board Class 12th: In 2023, twice as many students to sit for Biology exam as for Maths

PRAYAGRAJ The craze for pursuing an engineering degree after Class 12th seems to be toning down, if the latest Uttar Pradesh board data is any indication. According to Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad data, twice as many students would appear for Biology exam as those for the Mathematics paper in 2023.

The data from the Prayagraj-headquartered U.P. Board adds that 27,50,913 students are registered to appear in the intermediate examination in 2023. Out of these, 4,99,484 students have chosen Mathematics while 10,84,932 (which is more than double) have opted for Biology. The exams are scheduled from February 16.

Interestingly, the difference between the number of English and Sanskrit students has widened to 18X. In Class 12th, 1,25,309 students went for Sanskrit while 23,60,332 chose English. Meanwhile, 17,25,693 candidates opted for General Hindi and another 9,54,914 picked Hindi. On the other hand, around 26,075 students took Urdu while just 169 candidates chose Pali and 128 went with Arabic.

The 2022 edition of the U.P. Board exams had followed a similar trend. Out of the total registered 24,10,971 students, 9,27,929 had opted for Biology while less than half 4,56,671 had gone for Mathematics. For 2022 exam, 20,55,902 students had opted for English while only 1,08,338 went for Sanskrit. Likewise, 15,08,488 students chose General Hindi and 7,41,235 picked Hindi. The number of those opting Pali was 139, and the strength of students studying Arabic was 112.

9L girl students opt for home science in Class 10th

The U.P. Board data shows that there are 31,16,485 students registered for the 2023 edition of the high school examination. Of these, 22,12,756 have taken Mathematics while 8,99,445 have taken Home Science. Similarly, 36,311 have opted for commerce while 67,033 have opted for the Computer Science stream. There is a lot of inclination towards English in comparison to Sanskrit in high school as well. In class 10th, 3,33,348 students have taken Sanskrit while 29,77,680 have gone for English.

Not many takers for vocational courses

Students of both Classes 10th and 12th have not shown much interest in vocational courses. In Class 12th, just 20 students opted for Embroidery, 24 picked Dairy, 932 took up Textile Design, 596 went for Banking, 19 showed interest in Bee Keeping, 1,189 others chose Health Lab, and 696 inclined towards Tailoring Craft. Meanwhile, most of the vocational subjects failed to attract even a single student. The situation is the same for Class 10th where only eight students registered to study Automobile, 4 went for Health Care, 22 for Mobile Repairing, and just 93 for NCC.

