UP Board cracks down on unrecognised schools, coaching centres

: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has launched a strict drive against unrecognised schools and unauthorised private coaching centres across the state. As per official directives, a 12-day intensive inspection drive will be conducted until April 18 to identify and take action against institutions operating without proper approval, officials shared. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FIle)

According to orders issued by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, district-level teams led by the District Inspector of Schools (DIoSs) and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSAs) will carry out inspections.

Institutions found violating norms will face stringent legal action, officials said.

The Board noted that multiple complaints have been received from various districts regarding schools running without recognition and teachers from recognized institutions engaging in private coaching. Such practices violate provisions of the Right to Education Act, Board regulations, and the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act. Strict disciplinary action will be ensured against both institutions and individuals involved, Singh said.

The drive will be monitored by district-level high-powered committees constituted under a government order dated June 9, 2025. These committees will be chaired by the DIoS concerned, with the BSA and Block Education Officer (BEO) serving as members.

All districts have been instructed to submit detailed action reports by April 30. The Board has also warned that if any irregularities—such as primary schools running secondary classes or secondary institutions operating unauthorized primary sections—are found after the drive, the education department officials, including DIoS, BSA, and BEO concerned, will be held directly accountable.