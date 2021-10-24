UP Board Exam 2022: Last date to submit form extended again

PRAYAGRAJ: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as UP Board, has once again extended the last date for submission of form for the high school and intermediate examinations - 2022, from October 19 to November 8. Besides, last date for advance registration of Class 9 and 11 has also been extended till November 8, informed UP Board officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, the principals of UP Board affiliated schools will undertake scrutiny of the online filled forms of registered students as per the prescribed checklist and amend the incorrect details on the forms between November 9 and 4, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla, citing a government notification issued in this regard.

The schools would be required to submit a copy of the list of students with photographs of each student against their names as well as the treasury receipt of the fee submitted by the students to the UP Board’s regional offices concerned, by November 18, he added.

The second extension of form submission date comes amidst demands from principals of the affiliated schools.

Even Suresh Kumar Tripathi, teacher MLC (Allahabad-Jhansi Division) has written to the UP Board secretary in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the board officials, more than 51 lakh students had filled forms for UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2022 by October 19. Around 27.70 lakh students had registered for these, including the 14,000 private candidates. Likewise, about 23.42 lakh students had registered for intermediate exams including the 1.14 lakh private candidates.

Meanwhile, in terms of advance registrations, 31.14 lakh students had registered for Class 9 and 26.04 lakh registered for class 11 by October 19.