UP Board exams-2025: Model question papers released; uploads on social media platforms too

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 14, 2024 09:19 PM IST

The links are also available on the X account @upboardpryj and Facebook account Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

The UP Board has uploaded model question papers of all major subjects on its official website, to enhance the performance of students set to appear in its forthcoming High School and Intermediate exams-2025.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

www.upmsp.edu.in is where these questions can be found. The links are also available on the X account @upboardpryj and Facebook account Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as the Board is formally called.

According to the secretary of the Board, Bhagwati Singh, these model papers are aimed to give a feel of the pattern on which the examinations would be held. Solving the model papers is always beneficial because practice of solving them in stipulated time will help the over 54 lakh students not feel stressed during the Board examinations, he said.

The Board has uploaded model question papers of 27 subjects of Class 10, while for Class 12 examinees the Board has uploaded model question papers of 44 subjects.

