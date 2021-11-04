UP Board exams: Now, Class 9 students to answer multiple choice questions on OMR sheets

PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Board has decided to conduct half-yearly and annual exams of Class 9 students in line with the changes made as per the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. Now, Class 9 students will answer the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on OMR sheets while they will answer the descriptive questions as usual on answer-sheets, informed UP Board officials.

This system has been made effective from 2021-22 academic sessions, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla while confirming the move.

According the officials, now the question paper of 70 marks for the written examination has been divided into two parts. “The first part of the question paper will have multiple-choice questions of 20 marks which students will have to answer on the OMR sheet. While the second part will have descriptive questions of 50 marks which students will have to answer on conventional answer sheets,” they said.

In these question papers, questions related to higher-order thinking skills will also be included, they further said.

UP Board secretary has already sent instructions in this regard to all the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) on November 2. According to the annual calendar released by the Up Board on August 14, the half-yearly examinations will be held in November and the annual examinations will be held in February 2022.

UP Board secretary said that all DIOSs have been instructed to convene a formal meeting of principals of the UP Board affiliated schools in their respective districts, to ensure that the half yearly, annual and pre-board exams are held in accordance with the annual calendar of the board. A sample OMR sheet has also been sent along with the missive to the DIOSs in this regard, he added.

UP Board officials, however, made it clear that no changes have been done in marks distribution for the half yearly and annual/pre-board exams of class 11 and class 12, and these would be conducted as done last year. The change is just for class 9, they clarified.